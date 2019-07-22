BBDO taps Crystal Rix as first global marketing chief

"These are complicated times and brands need our help more than ever to help them simplify their problems and bring them powerfully creative business solutions," said BBDO New York President and CEO Kirsten Flanik.

That's where Crystal Rix comes in.

Rix, who has been at BBDO for 15 years, is now the agency’s first global chief marketing officer. She will report to BBDO Worldwide President and CEO Andrew Robertson in the new role, while continuing to serve in her current post as BBDO New York Chief Strategy Officer.

"She is incredibly tenacious and has an ability to simplify the complicated unlike no other," said Flanik, who promoted Rix to CSO two years ago. "I am confident that Crystal will quickly scale her abilities across the network and continue to help us drive transformative ideas for our current brands and perspective clients."

Over the last decade, Flanik added that she’s had the pleasure of witnessing Rix’s "intellectual curiosity and extraordinary ability to unlock insights that drive both effective and highly creative work for our brands."

As global CMO, Rix will focus on further enhancing BBDO’s offering to make sure current and prospective clients are receiving the most value possible from the agency network. She will also play an integral part in business development at the agency and bring the best and most strategic solutions to clients.

"Over the last 18 months, Crystal has led the team that developed and implemented ‘BBDO Works,’ our new planning process, across the network," said Robertson." Her clients are inspired by her thinking and she’s been a major contributor to important new business wins over the years."

Prior to becoming strategy chief of BBDO New York two years ago, Rix was the director of business development at the shop. She also led accounts such as Mars, AT&T and Barbie.