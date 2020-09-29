BBDO NY wins AARP brand agency of record account

AARP named BBDO NY as its new brand agency of record, replacing Grey Advertising.

A key mission for BBDO will be to focus on prospects who are in their 50s, at the younger end of AARP’s audience demo. The agency’s marketing efforts will promote “health, wealth and self” offerings to this demographic.

BBDO will develop brand themes and advertising that highlight AARP’s positioning as a “wise friend and fierce defender” for the 50-plus targets. Advertising will envelope family and community life.

“It is an honor to welcome AARP to our client roster. We are excited to work together to support this iconic brand and showcase it as the modern, life-planning resource that it is,” said Kirsten Flanik, BBDO NY president and CEO in a statement.

BBDO’s first campaign for AARP is scheduled to break in early 2021. The lengthy review process began in 2019 and finalist pitches were conducted virtually due to coronavirus restrictions.

Recently, AARP has run COVID-19 lifestyle-type commercials by RTC Relationship Marketing, a unit of WPP, that featured younger members connecting via online video to share recipes, discuss books and practice yoga.

The leadership team at BBDO NY that worked on the pitch includes Tom Godici and Greg Ketchum as ECDs, Flanik, Mark Cadman, who was managing director, and Tom Han as head of integrated strategy.