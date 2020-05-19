BBDO New York and McCann Worldgroup among big winners of 24th Annual Webby Awards

The winners of the 24th Annual Webby Awards – or better known this year as the WFH: Webbys from Home – are here, with BBDO New York taking home the top honor of "Webby Agency of the Year."

"Now more than ever, the Internet is the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and the winners across advertising, marketing and PR remind us once again that they are leading the charge," said Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards. "This year’s winning agencies, networks and companies were innovative, and most importantly, inspiring, and we are so thrilled to honor their excellence at a time when their passion and creativity is needed most."

BBDO New York earned more Webby Awards and nominations across all categories than any other agency, scooping up five Webby Awards and eight Webby People’s Voice Awards. Some of the agency’s work that was honored includes The Epidemic with Monica Lewinsky, Back to School Essentials for the Sandy Hook Promise, Beat Machine for Bacardi and The New Yorker Caption Contest.

"I love winning Agency of the Year at The Webbys because it perfectly encapsulates what BBDO’s all about: timeless big ideas executed in the most timely of ways," said David Lubars, chief creative officer of BBDO Worldwide.

McCann also earned high marks with 11 wins and three nominations, making it this year’s Network of the Year, which means it garnered the most pieces of celebrated work across all Webby categories (18 McCann Worldgroup agencies in 11 countries).

"This recognition of our global performance reflects the willingness of our clients to take risks and push boundaries, and the hard work from all our agencies in every region," said Harris Diamond, chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "We are grateful to be able to celebrate this good news during such challenging times, and continue to work hard in helping brands play a meaningful role in people’s lives."

Droga5 won five Webbys and had 13 nominates, while Goodby Silverstein & Partners had eight wins and one nomination, and R/GA had four wins and nine nominations.

Additionally, the first Webby Production Company of the Year went to m ss ng p eces, with The Mill and MediaMonks in close contention for the top spot in the new category.

Brian Latt, managing partner at m ss ng p eces said: "Winning Production Company of the Year says everything about the incredible people at this company - our incredible, diverse and wonderfully unique roster and staff. Because of them, we're able to produce world-class films, immersive experiences and everything in between that our agency and brand partners can dream up. We're so grateful for this honor in such strange times and hope it's a testament to the power of internet-first thinking in the production community."

Highlights from this year’s winning projects & campaigns include:

Monica Lewinsky - The Epidemic by BBDO New York: The Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Mobile Campaign (Advertising Campaigns)

by The Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Mobile Campaign (Advertising Campaigns) It's bubly! by Goodby Silverstein & Partners : The Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Influencer Endorsements (PR)

by : The Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Influencer Endorsements (PR) Tinder: Swipe Night by 72andSunny : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Brand Strategy (Advertising Campaigns)

by : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Brand Strategy (Advertising Campaigns) For The Throne by Droga5 : The Webby Award for Media & Entertainment (Branded Content)

: The Webby Award for Media & Entertainment (Branded Content) Born Free - The Bitter Bond by ENGINE : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Earned Media (Media)

by : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Earned Media (Media) Bonds Re-Loved by Leo Burnett : The Webby Award for Digital Campaign (Advertising Campaigns)

by : The Webby Award for Digital Campaign (Advertising Campaigns) Go Back To Africa by FCB/SIX : The Webby Award for Tourism & Leisure (Branded Content)

by : The Webby Award for Tourism & Leisure (Branded Content) Listen to the Ocean by Africa : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Branded Content (Individual)

by : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Branded Content (Individual) Spoiler WHOPPER® by Grabarz & Partner Werbeagentur GmbH : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Mobile Media (Media)

by : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Mobile Media (Media) The E.V.A. Initiative by Forsman & Bodenfors : The Webby Award for Best Cause Related Campaign (Advertising Campaigns)

by : The Webby Award for Best Cause Related Campaign (Advertising Campaigns) The Lift by & Co. / NoA : The Webby Award for Social Video (Individual)

by & : The Webby Award for Social Video (Individual) Adidas Originals "Donald Glover Presents" by Mamag Studios : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Video Campaign (Advertising Campaigns)

by : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Video Campaign (Advertising Campaigns) Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical by SMUGGLER : The Webby Award for Best Event Activation (PR)

by : The Webby Award for Best Event Activation (PR) Generation Lockdown by McCann New York : The Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism (Branded Content)

by : The Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism (Branded Content) The Decade Wrapped by Spotify : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Integrated Campaign (Advertising Campaigns)

by : The Webby People’s Voice Award for Integrated Campaign (Advertising Campaigns) Virtual Influencer Colonel Sanders by Wieden+Kennedy: The Webby Award for Best Use of Social Media (Media)

The virtual Webby celebration, which is being hosted by Patton Oswalt, is taking place at 3pm EST today on the Webby Awards website.