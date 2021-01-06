BBDO CMO Crystal Zerrenner moves to DTC brand Thinx as chief growth officer

Thinx, a direct-to-consumer brand that sells reusable period and bladder-leak underwear, said Wednesday it has tapped BBDO global chief marketing officer Crystal Zerrenner as it’s chief growth officer.

During her time at BBDO, Zerrenner collaborated with Thinx on its first national television ad campaign in October 2019, “MENstruation,” which imagined a world where men get periods too.

At Thinx, Zerrenner will tell the direct-to-consumer brand’s story to drive customer acquisition and establish brand awareness, recognition and trust.

Zerrenner told Campaign US that she seized the opportunity to join Thinx because working internally allows her to “go deeper” to “architect” the brand’s growth as it navigates changes in consumer behavior amid the pandemic.

In her role, she will also be faced with the challenge of normalizing the taboo perceptions surrounding menstruation and bladder leakage.

“I think that culturally, and from a consumer behavior perspective, the market is primed for experimentation as people look to set their new normal,” Zerrenner explained. “They're more open to changing very outdated rituals. Thinx can be at the forefront of helping them define their new normal.”

Zerrenner hopes to bring the niche company into the global mainstream. with a “movement-driving marketing campaign” that helps people understand the brand and remove taboo surrounding the subject.

Zerrenner also wants to protect Thinx’s category leadership in the U.S, where the brand owns 70% of the market. In her first year, she plans to combat “copycat behavior” from Thinx’s competition while creating a clearly distinct brand.

Zerrenner will also focus on Thinx’s value proposition to make the consumer experience “best in class.”

Thinx will continue to employ a digital-centric marketing strategy on social media channels like Instagram, which have been successful for direct-to-consumer brands.

But as the brand grows, it will also increase its presence on national television to grow awareness, as many DTC brands do as they max out their returns on social media. TV ads will focus on product education and consumer awareness.