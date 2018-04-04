BBDO, CDM's HealthWork boldly expands overseas without launch client

HealthWork, a joint venture between BBDO and CDM, is placing its bets on international expansion, launching in Paris today without a client to its name in the new market.

The partnership, which was formed in 2011 in the U.S., will mobilize employees from CLM BBDO and CDM Paris, who will work as one team to capitalize on what is now BBDO New York’s fastest growing arm.

The same model is being rolled out in Barcelona and London, and Sao Paulo later this year.

"One thing that we believe will make the model work is that both BBDO and CDM have strong and consistent cultures all around the globe," Denise Henry, managing director of HealthWork, told Campaign. "We’re highly confident that the synergies between our two agencies will achieve similar success in new markets. In addition, as the definition of healthcare expands beyond Rx (prescriptions) and into health and wellness, there’s a huge opportunity for our offering in these untapped markets."

The Paris base will open without any clients under its belt, but will hope to draw business from the catalog of names already tied to HealthWork, including Abbott Diagnostics, Stryker, Pfizer Corporate, Johnson’s Baby and Neulasta.

Confidence is at an all-time high for the partnership. Those backing HealthWork to internationally dominate believe the tried-and-tested model is its golden goose in the medical marketing world.

"In 2011, we realized that many healthcare clients had to choose between imperfect solutions: choose a medical agency that gets the science of the category, but not the soul; or choose a consumer shop with insight into the emotion, but not the medical expertise," said Henry.

"HealthWork has created a solution that delivers the best of both worlds. We offer a one-two punch of BBDO’s legendary consumer insight and creative seamlessly married to the scientific, regulatory and healthcare expertise of CDM. We work together as one team, with one vision, for each of our accounts," added Henry.

According to Andrew Robertson, president and CEO at BBDO Worldwide, "HealthWork was conceived to provide healthcare clients with a compelling and competitive balance of consumer-focused creativity and pharma knowledge and expertise. It has worked well. Taking this proposition to new markets is very exciting."