Bayer strongly denies report of WPP split to launch global media review

WPP’s MediaCom and its longstanding client Bayer have released a joint statement stressing the two are not splitting.

The duo denied reports Bayer is poised to launch a global media review which first appeared in a Business Insider article this week.

It was linked to previously reported news that the pharmaceutical giant is on a mission to take digital media buying in-house by 2020.

A spokesperson branded claims the agency relationship has ended as "untrue," and stressed it will not be holding a review for the media account.

Patricia Corsi, Bayer Consumer Health’s chief marketing and digital officer, said: "MediaCom is an important partner of Bayer with a relationship spanning 65 markets around the globe. There are currently no plans to hold a global pitch or to terminate our relationship with MediaCom.

"We are focusing our energies and time on building ambitious plans for our categories and countries. Any stories to the contrary are untrue."

Stephen Allan, Worldwide Chairman and CEO of MediaCom, added: "Bayer is a longstanding and key global client of MediaCom and we are delighted to continue to work together to grow our partnership."