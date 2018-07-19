Bayer awards global Companion Animal account to Proximity and BBDO

Proximity Worldwide and BBDO have won a huge slice of creative work from Bayer.

The agencies will take on Bayer’s global Companion Animal account following a competitive review.

The assignment includes the Seresto, Advantix, Advantage and Drontal brands and will be led by a team out of Dusseldorf, with additional local market support provided by Proximity and BBDO agencies from CLM BBDO in France, DLV BBDO in Italy, and Energy BBDO and Barefoot Proximity in the U.S. Additional specialist agencies from within Omnicom will also help service the business, as needed.

"We're looking forward to working with our new and trusted partners who will support us in further driving the business of our global Companion Animal brands," said Mario Andreoli, head of marketing at Bayer Animal Health.

"Together with Omnicom and its global operating network, we will be able to efficiently leverage our marketing and communication strategies across countries and thus strengthen our role as one of the international leaders within the Companion Animal Health business."

Mike Dodds, global president at Proximity Worldwide, added: "Being awarded the Companion Animal assignment builds on our existing relationships across different divisions at Bayer. By bringing Proximity and BBDO together, we’re leveraging our collaboration ethos. This is an opportunity to create personal, scalable and unmissable experiences for Bayer’s customers of tomorrow and we are delighted to be appointed to this significant, transformational assignment."

The brand offers a wide range of animal products for consumers and veterinarian.

The transition to Proximity and BBDO agencies will be completed by the end of the year.