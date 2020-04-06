BASF Agricultural Solutions taps VMLY&R to enhance U.S. grower community

Global chemical company BASF has appointed VMLY&R as creative and media agency of record for its Agricultural Solutions division, following a competitive review that kicked off in October 2019.

VMLY&R will help the grower community as it looks to keep up with demand and wade through uncertainties and market pressure. The WPP agency is handling brand communications, marketing, PR, trade events and media planning and buying for the agriculture division in North America, which includes seed, crop protection and seed treatment products.

"BASF has a long history of supporting the U.S. ag industry and serving as trusted advisors to our nation’s farmers," said Marc Bridgeman, U.S. marketing communications lead at BASF Agricultural Solutions, in a statement. "We selected VMLY&R for their outstanding capabilities, deep multidisciplinary expertise and proven ability to create deep emotional connections. We’re thrilled to partner with VMLY&R to convey how BASF is evolving to meet modern agricultural needs."

JJ Schmuckler, global chief growth officer at VMLY&R, said in a statement that the agency is looking forward to delivering a connected brand experience for the company and inspiring the American agriculture industry.

In 2019, BASF reported sales of $18.4 billion in North America, with the Agricultural Solutions division generating sales of about $8.4 billion. According to Kantar, BASF spent $23.1 million in 2018 on U.S. media and $16.3 million in 2019.