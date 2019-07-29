Barton F. Graf CEO jumps to Digitas as NY managing director

Former Barton F. Graf Caroline Winterton has joined Digitas as managing director, New York region.

Winterton is tasked with driving growth for the 600+ team, the agency’s largest regions, whose clients include American Express, Comcast, Blackrock and Macy’s.

Before joining Graf, Caroline was a partner at Grey, running Pringles, Febreze, Downy, Bose and Walgreens, as well as working on automotive, retail, tech, CPG, apparel and FMCG categories.

"I’ve been an admirer of Digitas -- its work, its talent, and its culture -- for many years," she said.

"With strategy, media, data, tech and creative capabilities all under one roof, Digitas is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless solutions that solve client challenges.I’m thrilled to be joining this incredible organization and I can’t wait to get started."

Winterton succeeds Clint Simpson, who served in this capacity as well as NA media capability lead, and who was elevated to global chief media officer earlier this year.

Jodi Robinson, president at Digitas NA, said: "Caroline is a top talent who has worked with some of the world’s best brands.

"She’s a creative problem-solver who helps clients build their businesses, and a leader who inspires her teams. And she does it all with strength, smarts, and humor. Caroline is a perfect fit for Digitas and I can’t wait to see how our already-strong New York region will flourish under her leadership."