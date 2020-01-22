Barkley to wrangle Terminix as agency adds to impressive win count

Barkley has been selected as the lead agency for Terminix, one of the largest pest control companies in the world.

Barkley has been tasked with overall brand strategy, creative, design and channel strategy for Terminix Residential, read a statement from Terminix.

This is just the latest in a recent winning streak for the Kansas City-based agency, which has counted 13 wins in the past 18 months alone.

The company has won every pitch it has been in during that period, with clients including Planet Fitness, Taco John’s, Shoprite, Haribo, Winnebago, Dairyland Insurance, Valent, SmartStyle and Cost Cutters brands for the Regis Corporation, Justin’s, Fogo de Chão, Marc Anthony Hair Products and SelectHealth.

Jason Parks, chief growth officer at Barkley attributes the agency’s recent success to two particular factors.

The first was recognition from a renowned industry research and analytics firm.

"Forrester recognized us as one of the top eight lead agencies in the country, and we were the only independent that they recognized as such so that put us on the map as far as awareness," he said.

But how did they get there in the first place?

"What we leaned into is trying to know more about modern consumers than any other agency in the country. We partnered with Boston Consulting group in 2010 to invest in the largest survey at the time to understand millennials and how they interact with brands," he said.

"We tried to see what changed as millennials aged, and we also invested in understanding Gen Z. We then used that data to understand macro trends affecting brands that we could then lean into.

"We aim to do a sort of culture rehabilitation of these brands; we look at the internal culture and take a more holistic approach."

According to Parks that focus paid off, as the agency’s latest hot streak is the best he can remember throughout his eight-year tenure.

He continued: "I wish I could say that’s it’s normal, but it’s pretty unique in the last eight months. We’re proud of the number of wins but most proud of our winning streak from a closing perspective."

He also noted that the majority of Barkley’s wins have been lead agency wins, with somewhat of a shift towards project work.

"The majority have been lead agency wins, probably over 80 percent of them," he said.

Amidst the recent spate of wins, Parks remained adamant that Barkley would remain independent going forward.

"There are fewer and fewer independents at scale that are left, so we're proud of that independence. It's not enough to be independent by itself, what matters is what you do with it," he told Campaign.