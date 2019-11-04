Barkley amps up client roster with Justin's

Justin’s (makers of the nut butters you never knew you needed in your life until you try them) has awarded Barkley its creative agency of record account.

The independent agency, which has been quietly building out its client roster with big brands in recent months, will be responsible for brand strategy, creative campaign development, media planning and buying, social media strategy and design.

Chiefly, it is tasked with developing and executing a strategic media campaign that will help the brand grow awareness and household penetration.

"We’re excited to partner with Barkley to bring Justin’s great tasting products to new consumers," said Justin’s Vice President of Marketing Penny Andino. "We were drawn to Barkley for their breath of CPG work and expertise that is deeply rooted in strategy, consumer insights and media planning as we look to scale and accelerate brand growth."

Justin’s plans to maintain and build on their current brand identity and the iconic clean and simple packaging developed by its previous agency, TDA Boulder.

The account will be managed out of Barkley’s Boulder, Colorado, offices.

Jeff Graham, SVP managing director at Barkley, said: "As an iconic, Boulder-built company, we’ve been fans of Justin’s for years. We’re excited to help the brand connect with even more consumers and take their growth to the next level."

The win follows eight account snatches in the past 12 months including Planet Fitness from Hill Holliday, Taco John’s, Shoprite, Haribo, Winnebago, Dairyland Insurance, SmartStyle and Cost Cutters brands for Regis Corporation, and Marc Anthony Hair Products.