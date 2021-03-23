BarkBox used social media to troll Domino’s into collab — it didn’t work

Sorry, Fido. No pizza-themed toys for pups this time.

Domino’s has declined BarkBox’s grand idea: a request for Domino’s Pizza to collaborate on pizza-brand-themed toys in a lighthearted social media campaign last week.

For the campaign, which was created in-house, BarkBox asked social media users on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to get Domino’s attention by tagging it in the comments and urging the brand to consider a collaboration by posting photos of Domino’s-themed plush toys.

THIS COULD BE US BUT YOU PLAYING @dominos �� pic.twitter.com/mGbVnyfP6B — BarkBox (@barkbox) March 16, 2021

“Back in 2013, when BarkBox had only a few employees, we received a $500 ‘Pizzavestment’ from Domino’s as a part of their Powered by Pizza campaign, meant for new startups that might be in need of sustenance for the long nights of getting a new business up and running,” said Stacie Grissom, director of content and communications at Bark said in an email. “Since then, Domino’s has been a pillar of Bark, from being a party must-have to the inspiration for our conference room names after Domino’s cheesy bread flavors.”

It has always been a dream of Bark’s to make Domino’s-themed toys dogs, she added.

The campaign quickly garnered excitement from fans, with comments ranging from jokes to threats that failure to respond would result in the assumption that Domino’s “hates puppies.”

Other brands chimed in, with Shake Shack posting its own Shake-Shack-themed dog toys and encouraging the pizza brand to “do it for the dogs.”

DAY THREE OF TRYING TO GET @DOMINOS TO WORK WITH US:



ARE YOU NOT PERSUADED BY THE @shakeshack, DOMINOS??? https://t.co/RM3WNQ148T — BarkBox (@barkbox) March 18, 2021

Since the campaign, BarkBox’s and Domino’s mentions have increased 83% and 61%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pizza brand Slice has made its own offer to BarkBox, posting a photo on Twitter of a BarkBox themed pizza.

But Domino’s, which has not responded publicly, is not on the same page as its biggest brand fan.

A company spokesperson told PRWeek, “Dog-toy collaborations are not something we are pursuing right now, which we have communicated to BarkBox in the past when they have reached out about it.”

BarkBox responded: “We're not going to change the names of our conference rooms, and it's not going to change the love and history we have with our local Domino's in the good times and the bad, but if Domino’s is going to ignore us, we’ll find someone to step up.”

“We believe our dogs should be included in all the good times of life, and maybe some dreams are not meant to be,” the brand added. “If they change their mind, they can shoot us an email at butts@barkbox.com. (This is the [heartbroken] social team's real email.)"

BarkBox’s parent company Bark has collaborated with other brands on toys, including Dunkin’, Glossier, Costco, Peanuts and SCOOB!.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.