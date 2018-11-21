Barefoot drops surprisingly catchy holiday track with Anna Faris

This year’s most earwormy Christmas track comes from a little-known artist -- Barefoot.

The wine brand dropped a surprise jingle with Anna Faris, Cecily Strong, Chrissie Fit, Yvonne Orji and Tituss Burgess in time for Thanksgiving.

"Understanding that the holidays can be a very stressful time for most -- from choosing the perfect gift for loved ones, traveling back home or hitting important end-of-year deadlines at work -- this new campaign intends to remind consumers that they’ve got it!" said Anna Bell, vice president of marketing for Barefoot.

"Sleighin’ the Holidays" is Barefoot’s continued effort to reimagine wine by delivering quality, value, convenience and, most importantly, fun.

The spot showcases some of the 30 varieties of fruit-forward, still, bubble and canned wine products.

Bell said the brand’s tried to insert approachability and inclusivity in every marketing touchpoint from digital and social, to media buying and content.

"More so than most industries, the wine industry can feel complicated and intimidating," Bell told Campaign US. "We believe that Barefoot stands out from the pack because we take making great wine seriously, without taking ourselves too seriously. We think that wine should be enjoyed by everyone and is even better when we’re together."

Part of Barefoot’s marketing strategy is to lean into pop culture. Asked how that’s executed authentically, Bell added: "We like to take our cues from our fans and look to interact with them where they already are. From glamping-friendly Barefoot Spritzer canned wine products, to rosé summer cocktail recipes and even up to forming a music group, the Slay Team, Barefoot is showing up in a way that is engaging and relevant to our consumers.

"As long as we continue to engage with our fans in a meaningful and fun way, I believe our brand will continue to be the most loved wine brand in the world."