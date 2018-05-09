Band-Aid says to put on bandages and take a digital detox

Band-Aid Brand is inspiring consumers to take a break from their mobile devices by putting bandages on their pointer fingers and thumbs.

The Johnson & Johnson brand posted a video on social media this week about its digital detox push and it added "Untappables" packaging to its travel packs of Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages for a limited time.

Lee Meyers, commercial leader for Band-Aid Brand, told Campaign US that the idea came from the fact that the average American consumer spends more than three hours a day tapping and scrolling on a mobile device.

"Our marketing efforts are digitally-focused and we’ve introduced new products that feature a touch-screen friendly material. But we also realize – the more time our phones take up, the less time we have for the people we care about," added Meyers. "We wanted to share a low-tech solution to help consumers tackle this high-tech problem."

Band-Aid is a brand focused on healing, and the "Untappables" effort is aimed at helping people "heal their relationships y engaging less with their phones and more with each other," said Meyers.

But isn’t it a bit ironic that Band-Aid decided to post about Untappables on digital platforms?

"Sure, but what better way to reach consumers in need of a digital detox than to interrupt their tapping and scrolling?" said Meyers.

The effort was handled by BBDO and BBDO Studios, along with support from Band-Aid’s internal team and EG+ Worldwide, which worked on materials and printing.