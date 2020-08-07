Bagel Bites back on TV to settle some long-standing scores

Off the air since the 2000s but never forgotten, Bagel Bites is coming back with a saucy brand personality and a new ad campaign.



The spots have fun with how people are taking a stand online, be it political or otherwise, and Bagel Bites steps in with a brand platform that welcomes both sides. “Pizza on a bagel — we can all agree with that,” sum up the spots.



A group of four, 15-second spots feature cartoon characters arguing about nonsense such as the pants-wearing habits of dogs, unicorns versus ponies, the eternal debate about the chicken or the egg and, perhaps in the weirdest of them all, an argument between two clowns about whether they’re silly or scary. The clown ad ends with the scary one starting to raise his hand in objection just as the Bagel Bites logo slams down on the frame.

“Bagel Bites was extremely collaborative to work with along the way, pushing us to make the work as funny and as cool as possible,” said John Regan, creative director at agency Johannes Leonardo. “The result was a simple spin on the freezer staple and our hope is that it brings some energy back into the snacking category."

The Johannes Leonardo team, which also handles other Kraft Heinz classics such as Velveeta and Ore-Ida Frozen Potatoes, began working on the Bagel Bites comeback in late 2019. The new campaign sprang from social listening on sites including Reddit and YouTube to unearth some of the sillier discussions people were having.

“We inserted Bagel Bites into some of today's most lighthearted debates — like how dogs should wear pants or pop vs. soda?” continued Regan. “But pizza on a bagel, that's something we can all agree with. That's where the campaign idea was born.”

The spots will air both on TV and online video. A social campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Snapchat — Pop vs. Soda? — is designed to put these silly debates right back into the environment from which they came.

“We hope this campaign is something fans can smile about during these unusual times,” said Sarah Barnes, associate director, marketing at Kraft Heinz, in a statement.

Pre-2000s, Bagel Bites’ ads were something of a cultural phenomenon. The spots showed kids chowing down on the product to the backdrop of a rocking jingle, “Pizza in the morning, pizza in the evening, pizza at suppertime, when pizza’s on a bagel, you can eat pizza anytime.” The jingle itself was a knock-off of the 1957 McGuire Sisters’ song, “Sugartime.”

It lingered in millennials’ minds and reappeared in 2011 as an “Ode to Bagel Bites,” with Meat Loaf at the mic on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.