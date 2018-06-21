Reach (Social & Influencer)

2 Golds: FIFA 18 More than a Game

Agency: adam&eveDDB, London

Client: EA Sports

When one of the world's most famous soccer players pulls off a sporting move that you made up to sell a video game, you know you've slammed the ball into the back of the net. That's just what UK creative agency adam&eveDDB did when working with California-based EA Sports on their FIFA 18 game.

The Stateside games developer and publisher had come up with more than 50 skill moves including four new tricks that all feature in the soccer video game. One of those is the "El Tornado". In soccer jargon: a seamless drag-back, flick and spinning volley. Or in simpler language: a kickass strike that looks like a tornado. Kinda.

But adam&eveDDB had the brilliant idea of taking the trick-shot from CGI to real-life, showing how the "El Tornado" could inspire players on the pitch itself.

The agency filmed an ad that appeared on YouTube. The mini-doc showed real-life soccer players attempting to pull off the "Tornado". And largely failing. Until eventually, Portugal captain and FIFA 18 cover-star Cristiano Ronaldo shows how it’s done, performing the move on the grass of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

But it didn't stop there. FIFA's biggest YouTube influencers, digital artists and rappers Run the Jewels were recruited, and partnerships with Adidas and Coca-Cola led a search for more versions of "El Tornado".

The campaign's impact was awesome. It got more than 304 million views, 50,000+ trick uploads, while 42 million El Tornado Gifs were posted and the game was more talked about than #LastJedi.

The campaign scored several goals at Cannes, including two Golds and a Silver Lion in the Reach (Social & Influencer) and a Gold and Bronze in Entertainment (Entertainment) Lion.

