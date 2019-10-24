Bacardi scares the bejesus out of drinkers with haunted rum prank

by Oliver McAteer

Come for the booze. Stay for the boos.

Unsuspecting Manhattan workers hoping to relax with a cheeky end-of-day drink got the fright of their lives courtesy of Bacardi.

The brand called on Power’s La La Anthony to trick (and then treat) people with "The Haunted Rum" prank at a bar in the city’s Lower East Side.

As guests enjoyed their libation, they witnessed a bottle of spirit take on a life of its own and begin to erratically move along the bar – controlled by an unseen force.

Throughout the prank, the production team (hidden behind-the-scenes) would also sporadically kill the lights and black out the bar, allowing the special edition glow-in-the-dark rum bottle to illuminate.

A skilled group of improv actors – ranging from the bartender to fellow bargoers and even the bouncer downstairs – aided the stunt by amping up their own scared reactions. 

All was revealed before guests completely lost their mind.

