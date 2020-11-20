Bacardi revives Gloria Estefan’s “Conga” in crowdsourced music video

The 1985 hit “Conga” by Gloria Estefan is getting a remake — and it could feature you.

As part of Bacardi’s ongoing brand platform “Do What Moves You,” the rum maker launched a campaign that draws upon its long-standing history with the Estefans (the two met 30 years ago when Emilio Estefan was a Bacardi sales manager) by revitalizing the hit song.

Except this time, they’re asking fans to bring their own voices and dance moves into the mix.

Starting today, fans can share submissions for a chance to be featured in the remake’s music video, which will officially launch as a TV spot during the Grammys on Jan. 31.

“We wanted it to act as a catalyst and inspire togetherness,” explains Ned Duggan, global SVP of marketing for Bacardi Rum. “To do more than just create a new song, we wanted to invite consumers around the world to be a part of the creative process.”

In a time where it can feel like there is more that divides us than unites us, Bacardi hopes the campaign will help people focus on coming together — an idea that reflects the brand’s ethos, Duggan says.

“The goal is to create a one-of-a-kind experience that hasn’t been done before, and for people to share their authentic selves on a global stage,” he added.

From Nov. 20 through Dec. 13, people are invited to submit their entry videos to be featured in the final cut. Bacardi will measure the campaign’s success based on how many people submit, but it also sees the program as an experiment.

“We haven’t done this before, so we’re learning as we go,” Duggan says. “We want to ensure we’re starting conversations too, so we’ll be looking at brand mentions across social to see whether it creates shareable experiences.”

The resulting video will run across TV, social and digital channels, and will extend throughout February on cable during live sports events, as well as on Bacardi’s social channels.