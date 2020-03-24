Bacardi pledges $3M to support restaurants and bars

Bacardi is pledging $3 million to support those on the frontlines of the hospitality industry.

The alcohol giant says it has been "devastated to watch our longtime partners and friends lose their livelihoods virtually overnight, as dining out, nightlife and entertainment grind to a halt around the world" and is launching #RaiseYourSpirits in response.

"Bacardi is a family company, and for us, business is personal. We always say that love for our brands is built in bars, and now it is our turn to show them our love," said Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi Limited.

"We don’t have all the answers today on how best to help everywhere, but we are committed to do what we can to see our industry through this crisis. These may be the darkest of days for bars and restaurants, but I am certain that when we come out on the other side, people will emerge from isolation with a renewed zest to live life to the fullest and celebrate together with friends and family."

The donation is in addition to the $1 million pledged by our Patron tequila brand last week.