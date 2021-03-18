Axios and Noticias Telemundo launch Latino focused newsletter

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 10 hours ago

“Axios Latino” aims to cover news impacting the Latino community.

Axios and Noticias Telemundo will launch a weekly English-language newsletter centered around issues impacting the Latino community. 

Produced by both Axios and Telemundo, “Axios Latino” marks the first time Axios has partnered with another news organization to create a newsletter. 

“The idea is to focus on stories that are impacting the Latino community, but also highlight Latino voices and perspectives,” said Kevin Gray, communications director, news at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “People are going to see a nice, interesting mix of stories.”  

The newsletter will span political, economic, cultural and COVID-19 coverage with an angle to the specific impact these topics have on the Latino community. The newsletter will include stories from Latin America as well.  

Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo’s Latin news channel, currently has one English-language editorial offering called Radar 2021 on YouTube, which focuses on reaching younger, diverse Latin American audiences. The partnership with Axios is about expanding the news org’s English-language offerings as more U.S. Hispanics engage in bilingual conversations.

“This is about expanding Noticias Telemundo’s coverage of the Hispanic community in both Spanish and English,” Gray said. 

Axios is famous for its newsletter products that span topics such as technology, finance, space, sports, trends, local, regional and global news. The company hosts several podcasts and recently launched AxiosHQ, a software tool that helps companies optimize internal memos.   

“Axios Latino” will be led by reporters Marina E. Franco of Noticias Telemundo and Russell Contreras of Axios, and will follow Axios’ “Smart Brevity” style. 

The newsletter will debut on March 25 and will be released every Thursday.

This story first appeared on PRWeek

