Axe teams up with DJ Martin Garrix on new music platform

A personal care brand and a Dutch DJ. It may seem like a random partnership, but when it comes down to it, they’re both about bringing people together – one through smell and the other with music.

Axe and Martin Garrix have teamed up to launch the Axe Music platform, as well as the music video for the producer and DJ’s song, "Burn Out," which was created in collaboration with Axe’s global agency 72andSunny Amsterdam. The video was directed by Kinopravda.

Garrix is also serving as the brand ambassador for Axe’s limited-edition Martin Garrix bodyspray, available today in key Latin America markets and The Netherlands. The 22-year-old artist is featured in the new product’s films and campaign, launching on TV and digital channels on September 15.

"The Dutch DJ and producer is a great example to young guys. He’s achieved so much at such a young age and boasts natural confidence that is so on brand with AXE," said Rik Strubel, Axe’s global VP in a statement.

In addition to Garrix, Axe music is collaborating with emerging artists, such as Kyra TV and Boiler Room.