Awarding the bold and the brave in business

It’s an awards program that welcomes disruption. Celebrates it, in fact. T-Mobile for Business is continuing a new tradition (of breaking traditions) with its second annual Unconventional Awards at MWC-Las Vegas. The awards put a focus on the most innovative moves across industries from the past year — honoring customers who share their DNA for non-traditional thinking.

As Lika Alaverdashvili, VP of marketing, T-Mobile for Business, explains, “From the very beginning, T-Mobile for Business has been a challenger brand.” She continues, “We’ve always made it a point to push back against the kind of rigid legacy thinking that gives telecom a bad name. So, the Unconventional Awards are a natural fit — a way for us to celebrate our customers who bring that same type of thinking to their organizations — and see huge success in the process.”

That comfort with breaking the status quo will be put on display within four categories at the upcoming award ceremony. T-Mobile for Business customers with 500+ employees are invited to enter in any of the following categories: Innovation in Industry, Innovation in Customer Experience, and Innovation in Employee Enablement.

While T-Mobile for Government and T-Mobile for Education customers are invited to enter this year's newest category: Innovation in the community.

There will be first-, second- and third-place awards in each category with donations valued at $25k, $10k, and $5k, respectively, to a charity of the winner’s choice. Each winner will also receive a personalized trophy and will have its work amplified in a press release and social media. And all first-place winners will be featured in The Wall Street Journal Custom Content.

But beyond the awards is the recognition. As Alaverdashvili points out, “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our customers to be celebrated for their most innovative accomplishments amongst their peers.” She explains, “Their thinking, their results, their successes will be put on display amongst fellow winners, tech leaders and decision makers from some of the largest organizations in the world. It’s really about putting them on a pedestal.”

The cocktail hour and awards ceremony will take place on September 27, the second night of MWC-Las Vegas on the Rose Rooftop at Resort World.

Submissions are open through July 31 at T-mobile.com/unconventionalawards so submit today!

“The competition is going to be really strong this year. We encourage our customers to put their boldest work forward before submissions close — so we can celebrate their innovation.”

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to current T-Mobile for Business customers (terms apply). 5/1/23-7/31/23. Full rules: T-mobile.com/unconventionalawards. Void where prohibited.