Avocados From Mexico uses AI to drum up consumer engagement

Retailers and fast-food restaurants often tout original content marketing and rewards programs to attract consumers and establish brand loyalty.

Avocados From Mexico is now stepping into the ring with Avocado Nation, an artificial intelligence platform designed to fuel engagement and brand loyalty for the avocado brand.

Avocado Nation uses a consumer data platform to provide personalized experiences for each user. The platform uses an algorithm that gives predictions and recommendations with which the user is most likely to interact.

Avocado Nation offers three ways for fans to get engaged with the product, earn rewards for purchase and share their love for avocados.

Avocado Nation Studios compiled more than 70 videos in partnership with content creators for programs ranging from Avocadoland, a six-episode docu-series exploring avocado orchards, to videos sharing the nutritional benefits of avocados. The AI system learns which videos users prefer over time, creating a personalized library of curated content.

AI’s ability to predict consumers’ interest has led to a 50% engagement in click-through rates, according to Ivonne Kinser, head of digital marketing and e-commerce for Avocados From Mexico.

“We know based on the increase in time on our site we're giving our consumers information they value more because it's for them,” Kinser told Campaign US. “We’re communicating to consumers that we understand them.”

The Avocado Shopping Network gives fans the opportunity to get fitted in the brand’s debut avocado-themed sportswear collection. The idea was introduced last year during Avocados From Mexico’s Super Bowl commercial, which featured branded attire displayed on a Home Shopping Network-type channel.

The limited-time collection includes styles for each of the top sports practiced by female athletes: running, hiking, tennis, golf, cycling, and general fitness such as gym, aerobics, yoga and Pilates. The merch isn’t available for purchase, but fans can enter to win the items by posting their favorite pieces on their social media channels.

Avocados From Mexico is also offering Avocados Rewards, a loyalty program for consumers to earn points with every avocado purchase by sharing their shopping receipts online.

The AI-driven platform is a solution for the brand to create its own first-party data following Google’s announcement that third-party cookies will be phased out by 2022, according to Kinser. Avocados From Mexico aims to attract at least 100 million consumers to the platform.

The marketing campaign coincides with avocados becoming a leading product in the U.S. More than 2.5 billion pounds of avocados were consumed in 2019, according to Statista. Retail sales of avocados in the U.S. amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020.