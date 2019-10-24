Avis Budget Group taps MullenLowe, DiMassimo Goldstein for creative

Avis Budget Group has hired MullenLowe and DiMassimo Goldstein to handle creative for rental car brands Avis and Budget in the U.S., respectively, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The agencies won their piece of the business following reviews, Campaign US has learned. IPG’s MullenLowe is leading creative for Avis, while indie shop DiMassimo Goldstein focuses on strategy and integrated creative to re-launch and grow Budget in the states.

Representatives from Avis Budget Group did not return requests for comment. MullenLowe and DiMassimo Goldstein declined to comment.

Prior to DiMassimo, Budget handled creative on a project basis, sources say. In the past, Avis worked with Hello Creative on advertising, but it was not immediately clear when that relationship ended.

In August, Avis Budget Group reported revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. The company will announce its next quarterly earnings on October 31.