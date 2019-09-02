Autotrader highlights the pain of car buying throughout history

Buying a car sounds like it should be fun, but most of the time, the process is a major headache, and according to Autotrader, this is the way it’s been throughout the ages – until now.

In its new ad push, the online solution for buying and selling cars is out to tell consumers that car buying is now easier than ever on Autotrader, which is the only one with Kelley Blue Book.

The "Finally, It’s Easy" campaign, created by 72andSunny New York, begins airing nationally today across cable, radio, network and streaming TV platforms, digital, social and major programming including the MLB Playoffs, NFL Monday Night Football and NBA season kickoff.

Derek Waters, Emmy-nominated director and creator of Drunk History, directed the film – his first traditional ad campaign – which brings to life how difficult car buying has been throughout the eras, including the Nordic Bronze Age.

"It was a really great experience. It was great playing with history in the commercial world," said Waters in a statement "Truly a fun learning experience and think we made some good spots. Hoping they end up airing for a while and that there’s more to come."

"Buying a car is an emotional process," said, Greta Crowley, VP of marketing at Autotrader in a statement. "In a new direction for Autotrader, the campaign diffuses the stress of car buying with humor and brings the fun and personality back into the shopping experience. We want the journey of finding the right car for you to be just as enjoyable as your time in it."

Bryan Rowles, executive creative director and partner at 72andSunny New York, said the campaign has "some fun with the historical drama around car buying that we can all relate to, while offering up Autotrader as the (finally) easy, fast and reassuring option."