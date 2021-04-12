Aura Frames launches “Do It for the Gram” contest for senior influencers

Not all influencers are Gen Zers. Just look at Tabitha Brown and Japan’s growing stable of ‘Granfluencers.’

Digital frame brand Aura Frames is celebrating an older generation of trendsetters with a new campaign called “Do It for the Gram,” a social media Mother’s Day contest featuring grandmothers.

People are encouraged to nominate an older woman who inspires them, including grandmas or grandma-like figures, with photos and videos demonstrating how they have impacted their lives. Aura will select six winners.

First place winners will be crowned the brand’s next influencer and win $5,000, a pack of digital frames, and feature in a photo shoot on Aura’s website, social media and next brand campaign. Second place winners will receive $2,500, photo frames and be shared on social media, and the third place winner will receive three digital frames.

“At Aura, we believe that yesterday inspires today,” said Rahel Marsie-Hazen, head of PR and content for Aura Frames. “This Mother's Day, we really wanted to do something special for the OG trendsetter in our lives: grandma.”

Agency Praytell worked with Aura's in-house team on the campaign.

Older people have flocked to social media in the past year during the pandemic, and Aura has taken notice.

The brand’s best-performing ad last year was a collaboration with micro-influencer Charlotte Simpson, a 65-year-old retired guidance counselor. The campaign brought in nearly 5 times more conversions than any other influencer ad with 6 times more engagement, helping Aura close the year with sales up 400% over 2019. Aura has since gone on to work with elderly TikTok influencers Old Man Steve and Granny Coy Bundy.

“Everyone deserves to be represented in advertising, especially elderly people who have been overlooked,” Marsie-Hazen said.