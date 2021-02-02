AudienceX acquires digital marketing agency BigBuzz Marketing Group

Indie trading desk AudienceX has acquired New York-based marketing agency Bigbuzz Marketing Group (BBMG), the companies said Wednesday.

Terms of the deal, which is structured as an asset purchase, were not disclosed.

AudienceX bought BBMG to expand its services chops around performance marketing, as well as its content capabilities, said Jason Wulfsohn, COO and co-founder of AudienceX. The tie-up is a fit for BBMG as well, which now has access to an in-house tech stack to service its clients with programmatic media capabilities.

“BBMG’s expertise lies in content, brand strategy production, creative and organic social [media],” Wulfsohn said.

Combining AudienceX’s tech stack with a services firm will enable both companies to deliver a more holistic offering for marketers, who need support in executing increasingly complex digital campaigns.

AudienceX will sunset the BBMG brand, although the joint company will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Los Angeles and New York, respectively.

AudienceX will begin working with BBMG’s existing clients and the two firms have started pitching combined accounts, although both firms declined to go into specific clients. AudienceX’s clients include Ford Motor Co., Microsoft Corp., and Mercedes-Benz; BBMG works with brands, including Honeywell, Garanimals, Eloan, and Reverb.

Wulfsohn said AudienceX expects to see a 25% revenue lift as a result of the acquisition, but declined to share a specific number. The combined agency will have 82 employees.