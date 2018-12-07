Attention, music fans: Spotify, Ellen DeGeneres are teaming up

Spotify and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" are joining forces to empower fans to hear even more music.

Starting today, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will feature Spotify on its program through on-air integrations that will reflect current cultural moments. Spotify is also creating a hub for Ellen that will live on the new platform and will include DeGeneres’ favorite playlists, videos and her podcast. DeGeneres will be actively involved in the curation of the content, marking the first time that Spotify has ever allowed an external partner to take the reins.

The long-term partnership will allow Spotify to tap into DeGeneres’ fan base and reach new consumers, while sharing DeGeneres’ love of music with her audience.

"Ellen supports what she’s passionate about by sharing it with her wide-reaching audience of devoted fans, and consistently draws an enthusiastic response, particularly when it comes to her love of music," said Dawn Ostroff, chief creative officer of Spotify, in a statement.

She added: "We’re the same at Spotify--we both create opportunities for new voices to be discovered and enjoyed by millions--which is why our new partnership is such a great fit. We can’t wait to unveil additional parts of this this long-term collaboration, and help each other reach new and existing fans in fresh and innovative ways."