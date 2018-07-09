The Atlantic's brand studio launches HPE film to demystify A.I.

A.I. -- two letters which strike fear into the hearts of brands, agencies and consumers.

As technology firms continue to build the artificial intelligence that will govern many of our future products, those of us not in the know are grappling with education.

Information on the topic is hot and heavy, but The Atlantic’s marketing department, Atlantic Re:Think, is attempting to strip back A.I. with an original documentary.

The eight-minute film, called "Moral Code: The Ethics of A.I.," was created in partnership with Digitas Studios for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

"We all know the exciting possibilities of AI," said Jeremy Elias, creative director at Atlantic Re:think. "What's less discussed are the complicated, ethical concerns that surround the technology. HPE was not only brave enough to start that dialogue, they allowed us to dive into the more complex and sensitive topics surrounding this issue."

The documentary interviews seven leading voices in the technology space about the most consequential questions surrounding A.I., from HPE engineers to Pulitzer-winning journalist John Markoff to Philosophy professor Shannon Vallor. The film focuses on two key questions: how can we avoid A.I. that could further our human bias, and how do we ensure the technology's transparency?

"Artificial Intelligence has tremendous potential to make the world a more connected place, but we have to talk about how this technology can be built and used ethically, morally and responsibly," Marissa Freeman, chief brand officer, HPE. "HPE, with our agency Digitas, partnered with The Atlantic once again, this time to have a critical conservation about the future and promise of A.I. and the doors it can unlock. We gathered some of the most brilliant minds in the field to have a honest, open dialogue about the ethics of A.I. and the ‘Moral Code’ of standard we all should apply."

Caitlin Bergmann, VP and content director at Digitas, said the film’s success is due in part to the great relationship forged between agency and brand.

"When we collaborated on ‘Eighteen Zeros,’ we knew we had something really special and had to continue the journey together to tell these types of stories," she added. "It’s not easy to distill highly technical concepts down to something that’s still cinematic and entertaining to watch, but this relationship allows us to do just that."