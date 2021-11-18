AT&T and Twitch create a mentorship program for aspiring streamers

AT&T and Twitch have launched a mentorship program for aspiring Twitch streamers, the companies announced Thursday.

The telco and streaming platform will pair 12 aspiring creators with established streamers to provide on and off-camera tips and tricks for becoming a content creator. Mentors will co-stream mentee broadcasts, invite mentees to streaming sessions and promote their mentees’ channels.

Mentors include chess Grandmaster Botez sisters from TheBotezLive channel and Fortnite gamer SypherPK. A new set of mentors and mentees will be selected every quarter.

For the campaign, created and amplified by Wasserman and Edelman, AT&T will upgrade mentees’ streaming equipment and studio setups, which may include AT&T Fiber or 5G wireless services. AT&T will have experts install the new systems at their homes or offices, and sponsor each creator’s first streams.

“The goal is to spotlight emerging content creators, nurture the development of their brands and fulfill their passions for content creation,” said Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of sponsorships and experiential marketing at AT&T, in an email. “We want to give these creators the opportunity to foster greater connections and grow their audience with a broader community.”

In addition, graduates of the program will be featured on Twitch’s homepage and periodically on AT&T’s Twitch channel. A few of the 2021 mentees will also appear in AT&T commercials on Twitch.

The opportunity creates streams of income for creators and helps them fine-tune their content, said Lou Garate, head of global sponsorship sales at Twitch, in an email.

“This custom sponsorship program is about finding the next generation of up-and-coming streamers, celebrating them, and providing the resources and guidance to grow their communities,” he said. “Creators are the heart of Twitch, and we’re proud to build a program with AT&T that directly connects with our community’s values around creator support.”

Each mentorship program will run for three months during which emerging creators will have access to the mentors for regular sessions.