AT&T, The Trevor Project expand crisis resource for LGBTQ youth

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people in the U.S., and and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth are more than four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

To help save lives and provide support, AT&T and The Trevor Project, a national organization focused on preventing and providing crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth, have expanded the non-profit's existing text and chat resource for young people to be available 24/7. The "Anytime, Anywhere" platform, launched in partnership with Content Creator and LGBTQ Advocate Tyler Oakley, extends the availability of TrevorText and TrevorChat, focusing on the Gen Z community.

According to third-party research, 63 percent of young people who use text and chat services do so because they feel like it’s easier to be themselves. Additionally, youth who used chat or text services most commonly reported doing so because they felt it was more confidential than having to speak on a phone call (68 percent). Nearly half (45 percent) of trans-identifying chat or text users reported that they use the services because it reduces the likelihood of being mis-gendered.

Oakley, who has more than 23 million fans on social media and 7.5 million YouTube subscribers, connects with young people on a daily basis, sharing his personal stories and advice.

"Moments of crisis are different for everyone, and I hope that by sharing mine, LGBTQ youth know there’s no reason too big or small to reach out to The Trevor Project," said Oakley in a statement. "Asking for support isn’t always easy -- it’s important to meet LGBTQ young people where they are, with counselors who are trained to meet their unique needs, and on platforms they’re comfortable using."

Last fall, Campaign US reported that AT&T backed The Trevor Project’s "How to Save a Life" initiative, providing technological support and contributing $1 million to the cause.

In addition to AT&T, other supporters of "Anytime, Anywhere" include The Coca-Cola Foundation and Wells Fargo Foundation.