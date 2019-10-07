Astronauts are the surprising inspiration for Volkswagen's new ad

The latest installment of Volkswagen’s "Drive Something Bigger Than Yourself" campaign is here -- and it’s quite literally out of this world.

Its creative agency of record, Johannes Leonardo, drew inspiration from astronauts for "Overview Effect."

The term, used for the cognitive shift and awareness reported by astronauts during space flight, breathes life into the VW Tiguan model’s camera functions.

Jimm Lasser, ECD at Johannes Leonardo, said: "The Area View camera allows the driver to see above, and around the vehicle. This ensures the safety of those inside the car -- but also those outside as well. The technology is designed to help the Volkswagen driver see the bigger picture, and consider the well- being of strangers. We thought that would bring to life how the Volkswagen driver sees the world differently through their vehicle."

The creative team pushed for The Vogues, "Turn Around And Look At Me," as the ad’s musical arm. Johannes Leonardo continues to use iconic songs for VW spots in a bid to capture the spirit of the brand in a time when it was part of the cultural zeitgeist.

"The song fits well. It creates a mood of sleepy, secure harmony in the suburbs," he continued. "It helps raise the sense of mild danger approaching. When it yells "there is someone" right as she backs out, it helps make that quiet moment have some tension."

Lasser added: "Volkswagen's values and the ‘Drive Something Bigger Than Yourself’ platform come through in their vehicles. The Tiguan's safety technology exemplifies ‘Drive bigger’ by enabling the Volkswagen driver to have a wider POV to include others than themselves."