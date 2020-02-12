Aruba campaign reminds you why winter is the worst

The Aruba Tourism Authority is giving the Northeast a serious case of FOMO with its latest OOH campaign.

The concept is pretty simple, but with a twist.

In collaboration with Intersection and Concept Farm, consumers can see exactly how much greener the grass is on the other side.

Screens throughout cities feature photos of Aruba’s paradise beaches and activities, with real-time weather feeds that show just how much warmer it is on the island at that very moment.

The weather feeds trigger at specific temperatures, ensuring that while people in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago are freezing, they are reminded that they chose to live in a place where the air hurts your face when you step outside.

The colder it gets, the stronger the warm weather messaging becomes, with specific executions designed to activate in the event of a snowstorm, freezing rain or other hellish weather events.

For the ATA, out of home adverts continue to surpass all traditional media in revenue, year-over-year, likely because consumers can see their preferred vacation destination in front of them as they battle hail and snow on their way to work.