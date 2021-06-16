The Art of Shaving celebrates Broadway’s big comeback

More than a year after theaters went dark, fans are eagerly awaiting Broadway's reopening in September.

The Art of Shaving, a luxury grooming brand for men, paid tribute to Broadway in a new campaign partnership with non-profit organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway performers Adam Perry (Frozen), Alex Wong (Newsies), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Michael Arden (King Lear) and Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton) star in the campaign, which features the actors turning their bathrooms into Broadway stages. The group sings and dances while grooming using the Art of Shaving products.

Featured products include GilletteLabs Heated Razor, The Art of Shaving’s Four Elements of The Perfect Shave in Sandalwood, Beard Wash, Beard Conditioner, Beard Oil and Braun Beard Trimmer. The campaign will run on the Art of Shaving’s website and social media channels throughout June.

The message is about “celebrating the art of crafting your identity,” Falguni Desai, CEO of The Art of Shaving, told Campaign US. ”We wanted to showcase the true spirit of the arts and performing.”

In addition to the video campaign, The Art of Shaving donated $75,000 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The company also pledged to donate 25% of sales from GilletteLabs Heated Razor purchases in June (up to $25,000) to the organization, bringing the total support to $100,000. The funds will help support members of the Broadway community, who have been out of work for more than a year.

“These gentlemen who are in the campaign really do remind the viewers and friends of the Art of Shaving that Broadway is on its way back,” said Tom Viola, executive director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Desai hopes the campaign will drive more donations to the cause while offering hope for a post-pandemic world.

“I [want] to encourage everyone to get excited about shaking up their morning routine and have a lot of fun as you're getting ready for each day,” Desai said. “It’s exciting to get ready for the world. And I hope it gets people excited about the return of Broadway. The world is their stage, and how you present yourself really matters.”