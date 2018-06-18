Promotional feature
How art made a stand against suicide

Gold Lion: Project 84

Agency: adam&eveDDB and W Communications (PR), London

Client: Calm

Great art can sometimes be powerful enough to break taboos. When UK creative agency adam&eveDDB and charity Calm collaborated with American street artist Mark Jenkins to create 84 life-size sculptures of male suicide victims, the resulting campaign knocked the ball out of the park.

Horrifically, every week 84 men in the UK kill themselves – that’s a life lost every two hours. With 75% of suicides committed by men, a hard-hitting creative campaign was needed to get people talking.

Project 84 did just that. The super-realistic sculptures were lined up in a row on top of the ITV studios on Southbank, London, as if about to jump to their deaths.

The campaign smashed expectations. It generated 170 million Twitter impressions, 15 million views of live TV coverage, 220,000 signatures on a petition and a 34% boost to Calm helpline call volumes.

Adidas highlights plight facing oceans with community run

Domino's "Staying at home for international tournaments - with Jimmy Bullard" by VCCP

Sky Media revealed as headline partner of Campaign's Marketing New Thinking Awards 2018

Campaign Newscast: how WPP investors reacted to company's split with Sorrell

Department for Education appoints Havas for teacher recruitment drive

Why American Express has created a Japanese forest and neon jungle experience

Pitch update 14 June 2018: Betway, Carnival UK, Moneysupermarket.com and more

Turkey of the week: Coca-Cola misses open goal

