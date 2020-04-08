Arnold + Havas Media Boston announce new integrated leadership team

Arnold + Havas Media Boston has announced a newly integrated leadership team with former MDC executive Scott Stedman joining as chief growth and product officer.

In addition to the hiring of Stedman, Gabrielle Rossetti was promoted to chief strategy officer; Vallerie Bettini to chief client officer; Julianna Akuamoah to chief talent officer, while Cass Taylor was appointed chief operating officer.

Both Rossetti and Taylor are being promoted from EVP roles at Havas Media. Akuamoah previously served as SVP, human resources for Arnold and Bettini was the agency’s EVP, managing director.

These appointments, alongside George Sargent, the recently appointed CEO of Arnold + Havas Media Boston; chief creative officer Sean McBride; and CFO Lucia Ferrante, make up the closely aligned agencies’ joint leadership team.

According to Sargent, the addition of Stedman is a positive for clients, even during these trying times.

"We made these changes and brought Scott on in early March, prior to the time when Coronavirus had a big impact on the U.S. But despite what’s going on It’s important for people to know who sits on our leadership team, so we can conduct our business with clarity," Sargent told Campaign.

He also stressed that these changes would strengthen both agencies individually and as partners, but that they would remain functionally separate.

"Arnold and Havas Media Boston will remain separate but strong sister agencies. Our new integrated leadership team consists of great people who can add value to both the creative and media sides of the business," he said.

Additionally, Arnold + Havas Media Boston will roll out a new integrated strategic offering.

"Our plan is to bring business, brand and communications strategy together to create something exciting for modern marketers," Stedman said. "It’s rare to get to work with a chief of strategy whose work has spanned media and creative, and can tap into the superpowers of both."

He added: "I don't know if people realize how rare and powerful a truly integrated strategy team can be, and I can't wait to start shouting it from the rooftops."