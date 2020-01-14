Under Armour's new star-studded campaign is sure to make you sweat

Underarmour's new campaign, "The Only Way Is Through," gives viewers backstage access to their favorite athletes via podcasts, personal letters, and an electrifying TV spot.

The Anthem TV spot consists of a who’s who of athletes and teams, including Stephen Curry; Kelley O’Hara, Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup winner; Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time; DK Metcalf, star receiver for the Seattle Seahawks; Trent Alexander-Arnold, homegrown superstar and UCL winner for Liverpool Football Club, and others.

While these athletes are no strangers to the limelight, the spot goes behind the scenes into what goes into achieving what they have over the years.

The end message is clear -- there’s no substitute for hard work.

The campaign consists of ad spots, letters directly from the athletes, with the first written by Phelps, and a newly launched podcast called The Only Way is Through which will give people a deeper dive into each athlete’s life.

Normally you only see an athlete’s success, but Phelps, for example, mentions how after winning eight gold medals in Beijing he was internally frustrated at failing to hit two of his times.

"We know there are no shortcuts and no magical solution," said Brian Boring, VP of Global Brand Creative, Under Armour.

"That is the ethos of "The Only Way Is Through," and it’s why we’re so excited to bring this message -- and these stories -- to the world," he added.