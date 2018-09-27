Under Armour's new drive documents next chapter of training

There’s one thing that unites all athletes all over the world: will.

It takes center stage for Under Armour’s new campaign, which pushes skill level and body type to one side to focus on the common denominator.

"Will Makes Us Family" stars Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, principal ballerina with American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland, and Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn.

"Shared experiences define family: trauma, joy, pain," said Ray Smiling, creative director, at Droga5. "They bond us in very deep ways, and we feel like, no matter if you're coming to the end of your first-ever mile or you're setting a world record, you share something with other athletes."

A series of films, created in partnership with Droga5, showcases the juxtaposition of the athletes’ shared training experiences.

The campaign pushes Under Armour’s new line of training gear: Perpetual, Vanish, Weather Protection and the fall/winter Misty Copeland Signature Collection drop.

Attica Jaques, head of global brand management at Under Armour, said: "Training is squarely rooted in the DNA of our brand. Our 'Will Makes Us Family' campaign galvanizes athletes through the collective grind and celebrates those who define the word will by pushing through the grit of training to accomplish their goals. No matter who you are, how old you are or where you’re from, you can make it if you try, and Under Armour is here to make you better."