Arm & Hammer hands out $100K in coach giveaway

One of America’s most iconic brands is giving away $100,000 to coaches who devote their lives to empowering and inspiring.

Arm & Hammer’s campaign, in partnership with People Magazine, kicks off with several editorial features in the August 26 2019 issue to encourage us to nominate coaches across the country. A total of $5,000 will be awarded to 20 of them.

"‘Thank You, Coach’ is an extension of the ‘More Power to You’ campaign launched earlier this year, and is all about people showing their ‘flex’ by tackling challenges head-on," said Cindy Manzo, senior manager shopper marketing and partnerships of Church & Dwight.

"We are inspired by all the hardworking coaches who go out of their way to empower their teams. Arm & Hammer is excited to launch this campaign and give back to those who do so much for their community.

"Arm & Hammer products are designed to help smart, hardworking people tackle more in their everyday life, and we can’t wait to see people’s nominations for their coach. We hope these stories inspire everyone who sees them."

This effort was led by The VIA Agency, creative advertising and digital shop of record for the brand, as well as media wranglers Wavemaker.

"We love this next iteration of ‘More Power to You,’" said Ian Dunn, creative director at The VIA Agency. "It really encapsulates the brand and how we want people to interact with it, and we’re having a lot of fun coming up with new ways to inspire consumers to show their ‘flex.’"

Jane Barasch, executive director, client leadership, Wavemaker US, said: "This program created an opportunity for us to bring together the power of People’s iconic ‘Heroes Among Us’ editorial feature and the power of Arm & Hammer as an enabler of Heroes.

"Allowing the brand to amplify it’s focus on its consumer, Arm & Hammer is empowering buyers through an authentic platform focused on elevating the people in our lives that can have great impact."