Argonaut promotes Katie Miller to newly-created CMO role

Creative agency Argonaut has promoted Katie Miller to the newly-created role of chief marketing officer.

Miller will oversee agency growth, PR, business development and overall reputation of the San Francisco-based shop.

"I’m incredibly energized by this new challenge," she told Campaign US. "I’ve lived and breathed this place for many years now, so I understand our strengths and areas of opportunity intimately. In some ways, telling the story of our brand will be second-nature for me. But what is most exciting is the chance to build upon the foundation we’ve created and help craft and steer Argonaut into the next chapter of our narrative."

Prior to taking over as CMO, Miller served as the head of brand management and new business, overseeing all client-agency relationships and agency growth since the agency opened its doors in 2013.

During her time at Argonaut, Miller has helped build the relationship for each and every client its serviced. She spearheaded the maiden development of Cricket Wireless’s business-transforming "Something to Smile About" campaign in the wake of AT&T’s acquisition of Leap Wireless while also leading the charge on Volkswagen’s 2014 "Wings" Super Bowl effort.

"When it comes down to it, our number one priority is to continue to attract the world’s best talent and the world’s most interesting brands, as well as the visionary people behind them," said Robert Riccardi, Argonaut CEO. "And the denotation of Argonaut’s first-ever chief marketing officer as a leader in shaping our story is illustrative of our commitment to do just that.

"Katie has been at Argonaut since just about the beginning. She has helped shaped the agency over her four years here and we know she is the best person possible to build our story and share our progress with the marketing world at large. She is also just a really great person that people will want to get to know."