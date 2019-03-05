Argonaut launches design group and snags new brand created by PopChips founder

Argonaut has announced the launch of a branding and design group after nabbing new client RightRice.

The San Francisco-based ad agency has been dabbling in this type of work since 2013, but decided to formalize the practice under Atelier.

"Since we opened, we’ve always valued design and have had the talent to deliver on this aspect of branding for our clients," said Hunter Hindman, Argonaut co-founder and chief creative officer.

"We’re excited to formalize it in a way that will allow us to go after more design-specific projects, to supplement the more traditional branding and campaign work we do. Our design talent has never been stronger and we’re eager to see what Angie and the team will do. What we did for Right Rice is just scratching the surface of what Atelier is capable of."

The agency promoted Angie McDonald to head the new group as design director. She’s been working at the agency for nearly four years, most recently as senior art director/designer.

RightRice is a new product created by Keith Belling, founder of PopChips. Work will span social/digital, OOH and an influencer kit.

Belling said: "The team at Atelier has been amazing to work with. They were able to build on our brand positioning and packaging/visual system to develop our brand, voice, and campaigns across social, out of home and influencer marketing.

"We couldn’t be more excited about the campaigns we started to unveil when we launched February 15. The Atelier team was insightful, creative and fun to work with, and most importantly, quick to align with our goals for @RightRice."

McDonald added: "Designers are often used as a pair of hands, with no real conceptual muscle. This is caused by a lack of understanding of what good designers do. The true value of a design mind is the ability to empathize with a viewer and therefore prioritize what is important and what is not."