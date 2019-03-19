Argonaut CEO and co-founder both leave agency

by Oliver McAteer Added 5 hours ago

Chief Creative Officer Hunter Hindman (pictured) will lead the Project Worldwide company.

Both the CEO and co-founder of Argonaut have left the company.

The San Francisco-based agency, which is part of Project Worldwide, will be led by Chief Creative Officer Hunter Hindman after CEO Robert Riccardi and Co-Founder/Chief Strategy Officer Max Heilbron walked for reasons which are not known at this time.

Robert Vallee Jr., chairman and CEO of Project Worldwide, confirmed the news in a statement. Hesaid: "Hunter was the inspiration for us launching Argonaut and we are more committed to that than ever before.

"We believe a powerful creative agency should be led by a talented creative person and we are convinced Argonaut will continue to thrive under Hunter’s focused leadership."

The agency works with brands including Cricket, Fitbit and Credit Karma.

Hindman said: "We are optimistic about our future and eager about the redefining of our leadership team. We have an incredible group of equally creative- and business-oriented people and have a shared vision and mission for where Argonaut is headed as we enter our seventh year."

The agency recently launched a branding and design group after nabbing new client RightRice. RightRice is a new product created by Keith Belling, founder of PopChips. Work will span social/digital, OOH and an influencer kit.

It has been dabbling in this type of work since 2013, but decided to formalize the practice under Atelier earlier this month.

