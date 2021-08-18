How Argentinian gum brand Beldent flipped the script to connect with Gen Z

Argentinian chewing-gum brand Beldent faced a big issue when the pandemic hit.

With 70% of its ad budget in out-of-home channels, lockdowns impacted brand awareness and led, in part, to a 33% reduction in sales compared to the year prior.

To recover from the hit, Beldent tapped Publicis Buenos Aires and Digitas in July for a new campaign. But the agencies had an ambitious task to not just reboost Beldent’s awareness, but reposition its brand to connect with Gen Z.

“The category was stagnant and the brand hadn't engaged in communications for a long time. Consumers perceived it as a bit outdated,” said Fernando Bellotti, creative chairman at Publicis Groupe Argentina. “We had to make a way for it to be relevant again, especially amongst [Gen Z].”

The resulting campaign, “De boca en boca,” which in translates to “On everybody’s lips,” invited young people to co-write a song with Latin trap artists Lil Eko. The campaign leaned into the emotional impact of the pandemic while allowing young people to engage and express themselves.

“There are lots of interesting voices that are worth hearing,” Bellotti said. “So we gave them a platform for people to hear those voices around the world.”

Beldent invited fans to submit “whatever they were chewing” — whether thoughts and emotions — to a social media microsite, and Lil Eko would use the submissions as inspiration for a new song. The campaign solicited more than 100,000 entries.

Once the song was complete, Digitas and Publicis Buenos Aires helped Blendent create a video with behind-the-scenes clips of the song’s creation. Within two weeks, the video generated 1.5 million views on YouTube and thousands of comments.

For Beldent, the biggest lesson was that brands can no longer control everything,

“Sometimes you have to let things free and you cannot control everything,” said Catalina Miranda, manager of gum and candies at Beldent. “That's how things go [with] Gen Z and brands. This is the best way you can bond with them.”

Since the campaign launched, Beldent has increased sales 24% over the prior year despite continued lockdowns and restrictions. Google searches for the brand are up 60%.

This is the way in which we should connect with our audience,” Miranda said.