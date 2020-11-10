Arby's defeats tryptophan with Deep Fried Turkey Pillow

by Aleda Stam Added 5 hours ago

The limited edition item is part of a promotion of its deep-fried turkey sandwich.

ATLANTA: Arby's is at it again. Over the weekend, the brand premiered an infomercial-style ad for its Deep Fried Turkey Pillow.

Originally meant to air during “Saturday Night Live,” the spot boasts that the pillow allows a user to “eat too much turkey anywhere” and ends with a mind-numbing jingle that goes “crispy turkey sleepy time.”

The pillow is part of Arby's promotion of its limited-time deep-fried turkey sandwich, which is available at locations nationwide, said Arby's CMO Patrick Schwing.

It’s part pillow, part sleeping mask and part hat, allowing you to rest comfortably after enjoying one of our three deep-fried turkey sandwiches or wraps,” he said.

An accompanying website is awash with cheeky testimonials claiming the pillow is “like sleeping inside a cozy turkey” and “the turkey pillow of your crispiest dreams.”

Originally with a price tag of $59.99, the pillow has sold out twice, but Arby's has launched a contest giving the winner the limited-edition pillow and a 50%-off coupon for any turkey sandwich or wrap.

We saw strong engagement on social over the weekend, and initial pillow inventory sold out quickly,” Schwing said. “Due to strong demand, we are working hard to produce more pillows.”

Arby's tweet selling the pillow has received more than 6,000 likes in less than three days.

The chain has also spent the last few days cheekily encouraging people to invest.

“The first step to buying a Deep Fried Turkey Pillow is admitting that you need one,” reads one tweet.

Those who can’t get a pillow can try it on virtually with an online filter app available on Snapchat and Instagram.

Edelman, creative shop Fallon and marketing services firm Moxie are supporting Arby’s on the campaign.

This article first appeared on prweek.com.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS