Arby's defeats tryptophan with Deep Fried Turkey Pillow

ATLANTA: Arby's is at it again. Over the weekend, the brand premiered an infomercial-style ad for its Deep Fried Turkey Pillow.

Originally meant to air during “Saturday Night Live,” the spot boasts that the pillow allows a user to “eat too much turkey anywhere” and ends with a mind-numbing jingle that goes “crispy turkey sleepy time.”

The pillow is part of Arby's promotion of its limited-time deep-fried turkey sandwich, which is available at locations nationwide, said Arby's CMO Patrick Schwing.

“It’s part pillow, part sleeping mask and part hat, allowing you to rest comfortably after enjoying one of our three deep-fried turkey sandwiches or wraps,” he said.

An accompanying website is awash with cheeky testimonials claiming the pillow is “like sleeping inside a cozy turkey” and “the turkey pillow of your crispiest dreams.”

Originally with a price tag of $59.99, the pillow has sold out twice, but Arby's has launched a contest giving the winner the limited-edition pillow and a 50%-off coupon for any turkey sandwich or wrap.

“We saw strong engagement on social over the weekend, and initial pillow inventory sold out quickly,” Schwing said. “Due to strong demand, we are working hard to produce more pillows.”

Arby's tweet selling the pillow has received more than 6,000 likes in less than three days.

The chain has also spent the last few days cheekily encouraging people to invest.

“The first step to buying a Deep Fried Turkey Pillow is admitting that you need one,” reads one tweet.

Those who can’t get a pillow can try it on virtually with an online filter app available on Snapchat and Instagram.

Edelman, creative shop Fallon and marketing services firm Moxie are supporting Arby’s on the campaign.