Terri & Sandy: Well done.

The independent agency threw done such powerful pitching game at the Applegate review that, not only will it become the organic meat company’s new creative AOR, the campaign initially put forward will be used as its 2020 drive.

A client-led multi-agency review kicked off in August and Applegate undertook a year-long strategic brand identity examination before selecting an agency. It is not known how badly any of the losing shops butchered the pitch process, or if they were seen performing at their wurst.

"We were looking for breakthrough ideas with the potential to transform our business, and Terri & Sandy absolutely nailed the brief, so much so that we’re moving forward with the very campaign they presented in the pitch." said Nicole Glenn, Applegate vice president of brand strategy and innovation. "We’re passionate about this partnership and eager to get the work out in Q1."

Under the partnership, Terri & Sandy will create a new strategic communications platform and integrated national campaign for Applegate, both slated for launch in early 2020. The work will impact all customer touchpoints, as well as internal communications.

The win reunites Applegate’s president John Ghingo with Terri Meyer and Sandy Greenberg, who previously worked together for many years on Oreo.

Sandy Greenberg, founder and co-CEO of Terri & Sandy, said: "In the midst of a very heated category filled with extreme voices, we love that Applegate has strong and meaningful point of view. It's not only a great brand, but on a human level, their values align closely with ours -- it's a perfect match."

Applegate currently has social and digital ads in market. Media duties for the brand were not up for review and will continue to be handled by New York-based media agency, Swellshark.

The company, founded in 1987, produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products made without GMO ingredients, sourced from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate.

Natural can mean many things in today’s world, but to Applegate natural means its food is: From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, added hormones or any growth promotants; From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed); Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates and; Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Such nobility is rare to see.