Anti-gun violence advocates spark mass phone killing

Anti-gun advocates are killing your phone to make a point about violence.

The Community Justice Reform Coalition (CJRC) has created a tool to cause a mandatory moment of pause for the gun violence epidemic that anyone can use, send and share to be heard on this issue.

CJRC, a national advocacy coalition that promotes and invests in evidence-based policies and programs to prevent gun violence and uplift criminal justice reforms in urban communities of color, partnered with Grey New York to bring the pro-bono project to life.

See the reality of gun violence in America: https://t.co/63FbkBK087 pic.twitter.com/eJIfDK4DAs — CJRC (@cjrcoalition) September 21, 2018

"We looked upon the link in the tweet as a tool, a means to an end. It is something people concerned about gun violence can share with others," said Rob Lenois, deputy chief creative officer of Grey New York.

"The link and the moment of pause and reflection can come from anybody anywhere. We hope to develop the concept of the tweet PSA in the future."

The tweet carries a link to the message: "96 Americans die every day from gun violence. What else has to die in America’s hands before we do something about it?"

Moments after, the user’s phone dies for 10 seconds and restarts (the operating system bug does no harm).