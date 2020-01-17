This anti-drunk driving campaign uses beautiful bottles to push message

Many alcohol ads are beautifully shot and show off aesthetic images of liquor bottles. What if a commercial to prevent drunk driving was produced the same way, but focused on the consequences someone would have to live with if something terrible happened?

That’s exactly what TBWA Hunt Lascaris Durban set out to do for South Africa’s largest liquor retailer, TOPS at SPAR. To bring the campaign to life, the agency focused the creative on feelings and emotions associated with tragic costs of drunk driving. And then it created labels and bottles to tell the story.

"We wanted to see what it would look like if we were to bottle a night's worth of bad decisions and present it as an actual tangible thing," said Marcelle du Plessis, creative director at TBWA Hunt Lascaris Durban.