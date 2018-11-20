Anomaly's Karina Wilsher to be named global CEO

Anomaly plans on elevating Karina Wilsher from global COO to global CEO on January 1, 2019, according to an internal memo obtained by Campaign US.

The email was sent by Carl Johnson, Anomaly founding partner and current global CEO, who now becomes chairman of the agency group, which includes Anomaly, long form content company ACE and newly launched social and cultural change agency Activista.

Anomaly's joint global CEO Jason DeLand will take on the title of founding partner following Wilsher's appointment.

Wilsher, who has been with Anomaly since 2010, took on her current role at the start of 2017.

"Karina is simply superb – someone that I’ve enjoyed working alongside for many years now, where I’ve seen her grow into an inspiring role model and fearless leader with drive, vision and empathy. This has been the plan for years, as given our different model, the level of our ambition and the strength of our culture it’s not an easy place to join, never mind lead, so we love to grow our own," said Johnson in the email.

Earlier this year, Wilsher launched "Unreasonable Equals," a global offering focused on helping brands drive gender equality in marketing and product innovation.

Johnson added in the internal note: "No one gets promoted here without delivering - and she delivers. She relentlessly focuses on excellence; from helping existing clients create the right solutions for business problems to winning new business, evolving the Anomaly offering, to being at the forefront of talent and cultural issues, particularly diversity and inclusion. After two years working together as global CEO and global COO, this is both excitingly fresh and yet also plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose."

In September, MDC Partners announced that Chairman and CEO Scott Kauffman is stepping down from his role. The company is currently searching for Kauffman’s successor.