Anomaly 'fires' Aussie staff to help devastation Down Under

Money -- meet mouth.

Global advertising agency Anomaly is making a serious commitment to Australia as the country continues to burn, tearing through 10 million hectares of land, destroying thousands of homes and killing more than half a billion animals.

The initiative is simple: pretend like every Aussie your company employs is fired, and donate their salary to Australian causes.

Carl Johnson, co-founder and global CEO at Anomaly, told Campaign US: "Talk is cheap -- $100,000 and a week of our passion and creativity isn’t. We just felt we had to act."

"Fighting Fire With Fired" lives as a website and social drive housing information about what charities need our money the most to help fight the devastation.

Part of the campaign reads: "Think about it. No matter where you are in the world, you’ve almost certainly worked with an Australian. They’re in almost every agency. At every level. In every department. And we’ve all benefited from them leaving their homes thousands of miles behind them.

"Because the simple truth is we need Australians. Which means we need Australia.

"So, here’s the plan: If you’ve got Australians employed, consider them no longer on staff. Then, match the money from their paychecks in a donation toward their homeland. So the money your Australians receive, Australia will also receive."