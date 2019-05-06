Anomaly builds out NY creative team amid growth spurt

Anomaly is bolstering its New York office with four new group creative directors, who come from standout agencies like Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny and Droga5.

The new talent appointments come shortly after Anomaly was reappointed as Johnnie Walker’s global agency, following a competitive review. Anomaly had already been working on the brand in the U.S., while sibling shop 72andSunny handled the business globally.

Anomaly’s new hires include: Tara Lawall, former creative director at 72andSunny; Donnell Johnson, previously creative director at Droga5; Laura Sampedro, former creative director at Wieden+Kennedy London; and Carlos Alija, another former London Wieden+Kennedy creative director.

The four creative leaders will look to help clients, like Ally Financial, Booking.com, Petco and others, transform their businesses.

"Despite the complexity and the continual forces of change, we have benefited greatly from having the fundamentals absolutely right - a focus on our clients business challenges and an almost limitless concept of what constitutes ‘creativity’ in the modern world," Anomaly Founding Partner and Executive Chairman Carl Johnson told Campaign US.

He added: "We’re having a ball and see nothing but opportunity ahead."

At the beginning of the year, Anomaly elevated Global COO Karina Wilsher to global CEO. Johnson shifted to chairman of the agency group, which includes the MDC agency's long form content company ACE and newly launched social and cultural change agency Activista. Anomaly's joint global CEO Jason DeLand took on the title of founding partner following Wilsher's appointment.